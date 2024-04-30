UAE flights: Pakistan's PIA to resume Dubai-Skardu route from May 3

File Photo

Pakistan’s national carrier PIA will resume direct seasonal flights from Dubai to Skardu from May 3, 2024, to facilitate tourists and residents of that area.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s envoy to the UAE, and Hussain Muhammad, consul general in Dubai, held a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) at Pakistan’s Consulate General, Dubai, where they were apprised that the airline is starting direct Dubai-Skardu direct flights from May 3.

Direct flights from Dubai to Skardu will be on Friday while flights from Skardu to Dubai will be on each Monday. However, connecting flights will be available throughout the week.

The airline will initially fly once a week between the two destinations. PIA officially launched direct flights between Dubai and Skardu last year.

Highlighting the immense potential of tourism offered by Pakistan, Tirmizi said that it was indeed the right step by PIA towards facilitating tourists and people of the Baltistan region. He added that Pakistan is home to five 8,000 metre-plus peaks and four of them are in Skardu. Pakistan is also home to around 108 peaks above 7,000 metres of height.

Tirmizi invited residents of UAE to explore the unmatched natural beauty of the Northern Areas while availing the opportunity of taking a direct flight to one of the world’s most scenic destinations. Katpana Cold Desert in Skardu, at an altitude of 2,226 metres, is the highest cold desert in the world. Skardu is home to beautiful lakes, valleys, and amazing landscapes, added Ambassador Tirmizi.

