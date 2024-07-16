UAE flights: Etihad announces 5 new destinations in Malaysia from today

On Saturday, July 13, Donald Trump was shot at by a 20-year-old as he campaigned at a rally in Pennsylvania
Etihad has announced that customers can now travel to five new destinations in Malaysia – Johor Bahru, Langkawi, Penang, Kota Kinabalu and Tawau. The UAE's national airline will codeshare with Batik Air Malaysia.
This will also enable travellers to connect to Hanoi and Da Nang in Vietnam, as well as Perth in Australia.
On a single ticket, passengers can access the combined services of both these carriers. Customers can access these locations via Batik's hub at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) which is served by twice-daily Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi.
Travellers will also be able to have their luggage transferred to their final destination. The new routes are in operation today, for flights commencing July 16, 2024.
With the agreement, both inbound and outbound Malaysia passengers will have a wider choice of flights on the combined networks.
Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad, said: "We eagerly anticipate extending a warm welcome to customers from Asia visiting our home in Abu Dhabi, experiencing our renowned hospitality, as well as passengers connecting to Etihad’s growing global network in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe via our Abu Dhabi hub."
Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy, Chief Executive Officer of Batik Air Malaysia, said: "We aim to establish Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) as a transit hub, further enhancing Etihad's connectivity for its passengers, ensuring a more comprehensive and convenient travel experience,” he said, adding that Etihad passengers can easily transit through KUL to reach various destinations in Malaysia, Southeast Asia, Australia, and beyond.
“Moreover, this partnership will expand flight choices for Malaysian travellers, offering enhanced travel options to discover new international destinations beyond Abu Dhabi.”
