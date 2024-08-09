E-Paper

UAE flights: Etihad Airways plane from Abu Dhabi to Boston diverted due to bad weather

The airline apologised to passengers for any disruption caused to their travel plans

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 9:41 PM

Last updated: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 9:51 PM

UAE's national carrier Etihad Airways on Friday said that its Boston-bound flight from Abu Dhabi was diverted to New York due to adverse weather conditions.

"Etihad Airways flight EY147 from Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) to Boston Logan Internation Airport on 09 August has diverted to New York John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) due to adverse weather conditions in Boston," the airline said on its website.


"We apologise for the disruption caused by this event, and our teams are doing their best to assist you with your travel arrangements. If you have a question, we’re here to help. Visit Contact us - Etihad Airways for our local phone numbers, live chat and social media accounts. The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority. We apologise for any disruption to your travel plans," Etihad Airways added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The remnants of Debby churned through the US. mid-Atlantic toward New England on Friday, bringing heavy rains that could trigger flash flooding from Maryland to Vermont before the one-time hurricane blows out to sea this weekend, Reuters reported.

