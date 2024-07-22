UAE flights: Delhi-bound plane diverted to Muscat due to technical issues

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 4:18 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 4:20 PM

An Indigo flight that took off from Abu Dhabi was diverted after a technical issue occurred, an Indigo spokesperson reported to ANI.

The flight 6E 1406 has been diverted to Muscat and the aircraft is said to be 'back in operations after necessary maintenance'.

As per the airline spokesperson, customers have been offered hotel accommodation in Muscat and alternative arrangements are being made to facilitate their journey to the destination.