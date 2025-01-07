UAE flights: Air Arabia announces new route between Sharjah, Addis Ababa

Air Arabia has announced the launch of its new route between Sharjah and Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

Starting January 30, the new service will connect Sharjah International Airport with Addis Ababa Bole International Airport with a frequency of three flights a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

"We are delighted to add Addis Ababa to our growing network of destinations. This new route reflects Air Arabia's commitment to enhancing connectivity and fostering economic and cultural ties between the UAE and Ethiopia," said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia.

"By expanding our destinations from Sharjah, we aim to boost trade and tourism while continuing to offer affordable and convenient travel options to our customers," he added.

