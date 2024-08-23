Flexibility in attendance and departure is granted in accordance with the regulations in force in the entity and with the approval of the director
Ajman on Friday announced flexible work timings for some government employees as students go back to school.
In a circular, the Human Resources Department of Ajman Government said that employees who are parents will be granted permission for late arrival or early departure throughout the entire first week of the new academic year.
They will be allowed to do so to accompany their children to and from daycare, kindergarten, or home. The total duration of the permission, however, is not for more than three hours per day.
On Thursday, an announcement by the UAE government said that some public sector employees were granted flexible work hours on the first day of school, allowing them to pick up and drop off their children to their campuses.
(With inputs from Wam)
