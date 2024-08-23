Some UAE private firms allow flexible work hours for parents during back-to-school rush

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Working parents in the UAE have already made plans for the first day of school next week, with some telling their bosses that they would be coming in late.

Authorities on Thursday announced flexible hours for some government employees in a back-to-school policy. Although it doesn't apply to private firms, some companies in the sector are making room for alternative schedules to support employees who have school-going children.

Emirati mother Huda A., who works at a real estate company, was able to request flexible hours from her boss. "But I have to make up for the time I will spend away from work," she said.

"I have two daughters attending different schools, and I must drop them off. They will return home by bus in the afternoon," she added.

Winnie Agat, an Indian mother, had already given notice that she would be starting work later than usual.

"I need to drop off my daughter at 7.30am, but my work starts at 8am, so it’s fine. The situation is trickier with my son in kindergarten where parents need to stay for an hour and a half in the classroom. After that, I'll need to drop him home before heading to work, which will take about three hours," she said.

Some have to make other adjustments, especially with multiple children starting school on different days.

Maryam H., an Emirati working in the private sector, said: "I have two daughters starting on different days this week. One starts on Monday, and the other starts on Wednesday. I spoke with my manager and will come into the office late on Wednesday after dropping off my daughter."

She added: "My husband works for a local government in Dubai and has flexible hours will take our daughter to school on Monday. This way, we don't have to take leave."

'I won't miss this milestone moment'

For Emirati mother Haleema Abdulla, dropping her children off to school on the first day of the academic year is a big thing as it can make or break their day. It's be a "milestone moment" she wouldn't want to miss, so when the authorities announced the flexible-work policy for government employees, she was thankful.