UAE: First artificial nest built for bird of prey in Sharjah; tech connected to security cameras

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 11:56 AM

The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) has launched a unique project for artificial nests designed for ospreys to protect their environment, wildlife and conserve biodiversity.

The first nest of the project was built in the Sir Bu Nair Island Reserve. It is planned to add other artificial nests in some coastal areas across Sharjah, including several nature reserves. This provides a suitable and safe location for the osprey to nest, especially during the mating season from December to March.

These nests will be connected to surveillance cameras to facilitate the monitoring and tracking of osprey numbers, their flight patterns, movements, behaviour, and diet.

The artificial nest project has been registered on the platform of the Osprey Watch initiative, making it the first nest in the UAE to be registered on the platform. This global initiative, formed by specialists and environmentalists, aims to collect data on a wide scale for supporting environmental decision-making.

Interestingly, an adult osprey weighs around 1.4 kg. If the bird selects a particular nesting area, it often reuses the same nest in subsequent breeding seasons.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, chairperson of the EPAA in Sharjah, said that the osprey bird is fully protected under Executive Council Decision No. (9) of 2016 that prohibits hunting, selling, and possessing endangered migratory land and sea birds in the emirate of Sharjah.

She said this bird is one of the endangered birds of prey residing in the UAE and is distinguished by its exceptional skills in fishing, which is its main food source, thus focusing on areas near the shores to build its nest.