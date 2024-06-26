UAE: Filipino leaders rubbish rumours about '166 HIV-positive OFWs' in Dubai

File photo used for illustrative purposes

The Philippine ambassador to the UAE and community leaders have urged their kababayan (countrymen) to avoid spreading fake news, following social media posts that claimed more than 160 Filipinos were tested positive with HIV in the first 6 months of 2024.

“I reiterate my call for vigilance and responsibility to avoid fake news. We should not post any news or information before confirming from official sources,” said Philippine Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, stressing that the UAE Government is very strict in combatting fake news.

According to UAE law, the penalty for spreading rumours and fake news ranges between Dh100,000 and Dh200,000, plus imprisonment of one to two years.

The said fake news — recently shared on TikTok and Facebook — claims that 166 OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) were tested positive for HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) from January to May this year.

The post carries the banner “Breaking News UAE Dubai/ Satwa’ implying the report happened in the UAE, and warning Filipinos living in Satwa, Dubai.

It surfaced following a recent statement by Philippine Department of Health minister Ted Herbosa expressing concern about “an alarming rise in new HIV cases in the Philippines”.

Altered report

The report about 166 OFWs contracting HIV was actually first published by a UAE daily back in August 2011, referring to HIV cases involving migrant Filipino workers from January to July that year.

The article written more than a decade ago did not mention Dubai or the UAE. The fake post was also poorly altered with an overlaid text to reflect the date January to May (instead of the original month of July) to further mislead Netizens.

“It was published 13 years ago and clearly outdated,” said Filipino community leader Josie Conlu.

