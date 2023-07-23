UAE: Filipino expat wins Dh1-million Mahzooz guaranteed prize

Mahzooz also announced the second winner of its exclusive collaboration with the wedding expert, Sima Aunty

John, a Filipino expat, took home the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1 million.

Over 1,200 participants took home over Dh1.5 million this week, with 30 participants sharing the second prize of Dh200,000, and 1,247 other winners matching three out of five numbers and receiving Dh250 each.

Following the success of Mahzooz X Sima Aunty's first week, the collaboration has been extended for a second week, culminating in the selection of the final winner of the second set of his and her wedding bands.

As part of this captivating partnership, Mahzooz organized a giveaway event, giving one fortunate individual the chance to win a set of exquisite wedding bands. The winner's name has been revealed and can now be viewed on Mahzooz's official Facebook page.

For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1,000,000 every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.

