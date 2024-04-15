UAE: Filipino, Emirati win brand-new cars at 'last' Big Ticket draw

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 11:44 AM Last updated: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 12:06 PM

During the April 3 Big Ticket live draw, Galileo Balitaan and Bushra Alnaqbi walked away with brand-new cars — a Maserati Ghibli and Range Rover Evoque.

This was the last draw of Abu Dhabi Big Ticket before a temporary pause. On April 1, the popular raffle draw announced a “temporary pause in operations in accordance with the UAE regulatory gaming requirements."

The scheduled live draw for series 262 took place on Wednesday, April 3, during which it gave away "all its prizes".

Galileo Balitaan, a Filipino residing in Abu Dhabi, took home the brand-new Maserati Ghibli. He has been purchasing Big Ticket raffle tickets for five years and decided to try his luck with the Dream Car ticket.

The first-time winner, who works as a nursing professional at a hospital, purchased his ticket from the in-store counter while at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Galileo told Big Ticket’s representatives that he was overjoyed to hear that he walked away with the prize and couldn’t wait to tell his family. When asked about his plans, Galileo told Big Ticket’s representatives that he is looking to sell the car in order to use the cash for his children's education.

“My two oldest kids are headed off to college this year. I’ll put the cash I make towards their higher education expenses, in hopes that this will help them both build bright futures ahead,” he said.

His youngest child is in Grade 11 and will soon also be heading off to college.

Bushra Alnaqbi, an Emirati currently working at SEHA, won the brand-new Range Rover Evoque. She has been buying Dream Car tickets for the past seven months from the Big Ticket in-store counter at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The first-time winner decided to try her luck by purchasing her ticket online and, to her surprise, received the winning phone call.

Bushra plans to keep the car, and is excited to share the experience with her family. She told Big Ticket’s representatives that she watches the live draws regularly and enjoys hearing the excitement in the winners’ voices when they learn they’ve won the life-changing grand prizes.

