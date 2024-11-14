UAE: Filipina who worked for Emirati family for 25 years wins Dh100,000

Norhana Mohammad Omar receiving her award from Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed. Photo: Supplied

Standing barely five feet, 63-year-old Norhana Mohammad Omar stood proud and tall as her name was announced for first place at the 2nd Emirates Labour Market Award on Thursday, November 14. Before Omar, her kababayan (compatriot), Nestor Montalbo Handog, was called to the stage to receive the first-place award in another category.

The two Filipino workers are among the winners at the awards organised annually by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) aimed at “recognising outstanding practices in the work environment, as well as protecting and advancing the wellbeing and quality of life of the workforce in the private sector.” The Emirates Labour Market Award is also geared towards enhancing the UAE labour market competitiveness and improving productivity and efficiency.

Omar was recognised in the ‘Outstanding workforce category for domestic workers’, while Handog was selected for electricity, mechanics, and machinery and equipment operation. After winning first place in their respective categories, both Omar and Handog received Dh100,000 each.

But for Omar, the monetary prize was just the icing on the cake. The real reward, she told Khaleej Times, was working for the same Emirati family that had not only employed her but also treated her as one of their own for the past 25 years.

Second mother

Omar decided not to get married and have her own family but said, “I’m the second mother to the seven children I helped raise for more than two decades. And also now a grandmother to seven young kids.”

Norhana Mohammad Omar. Photos: Angel Tesorero

Omar is originally from Cotabato, a predominantly Muslim province in Mindanao, in southern Philippines. She speaks only in her vernacular language and Arabic.

Born in March 1961, she first came to the UAE in 1999. “Before coming here, I worked as a nanny in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia,” she said, adding that she started working in different households when she was barely 18.

“Being the eldest, I was the breadwinner in our family and I’ve known hard work since I was young,” she added. But the toil of manual labour has not taken its toll on her diminutive body. She has remained healthy and sprightly, both physically and mentally. “It is because I have always maintained a positive outlook in life, I eat healthy, and my employers are also taking care of me,” she said.

Omar has not been to the Philippines since 1999 but said she wants to go home for a vacation soon. She also did not think about what she would do with the prize money, but she had no plans to retire from work. “I think I will stay with the family until I can. I don’t want to miss my ‘children and grandchildren,” she said.

Hardworking mechanic

Handog, 49, for his part, described himself as a hardworking mechanic, a loving husband and a doting father.

Armed with a diploma in automotive technology, he arrived in Dubai in October 2006 and has worked for the same company (Wade Adams Contracting LLC) for 18 years. “I think it’s my loyalty and dedication to work that made me win the award,” he told Khaleej Times.

Nestor Montalbo Handog

Before coming to Dubai, Handog first worked for Francisco Motors, a prominent manufacturer of the iconic Filipino jeepney, which is a colourful public utility vehicle that serves as the backbone of public transportation in the Philippines.

When he first came to the UAE, he said he had a culture shock—working in a foreign country and experiencing a new culture and work environment. “But I was able to adjust immediately, and I’ve loved working with workers from different nationalities. I’ve even learned to speak Hindi and a little Arabic, he said.

At his current job, Handog, who receives Dh5,000 monthly plus overtime pay, is a mechanic for light equipment used in construction like skid loaders, pumps, generators, and other small construction machinery.

Handog, originally from Tanza, Cavite, is married and has a 20-year-old daughter who is studying accountancy in college. He said the prize money came as an early Christmas gift, which he will use to pay off some debts and save for her education. He also hopes his daughter will be able to work in Dubai. "There are many opportunities for her here," he added. Thankful to the UAE Meanwhile, Philippine ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver and labour attaché Maria Teresa Olgado, present during the awarding ceremonies at Adnec Centre Abu Dhabi, thanked the authorities for awarding the Filipino workers. Philippine ambassador Alfonso Ver and labour attaché Maria Teresa Olgado with the Filipino winners Ver said: "I thank the UAE government and Mohre for recognising the humble but impactful contributions of Filipino workers and expatriates, who are present in different public and private sectors and industries." The ministry earlier said more than 7,700 applications had been received for the second edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award, marking a 120 per cent surge from the 3,500 applications received last year. Winners were recognised across five categories of the awards, including Establishments, Distinguished Workforce, Labour Accommodation, Business Services Partners, and Special Recognition. The total value of the award is Dh37 million, and the prize pool includes discounts on Mohre services, cash rewards, benefits and gifts. Winning companies received a package of benefits, including classification in the first category of Mohre's rankings, discounts on services from the Ministry, priority in processing transactions and addressing technical challenges. The main objective of the award, according to Mohre, is to "foster competitiveness in the private sector and encourage best practice in all fields to boost the competitiveness of the UAE labour market and business environment, as well as workers' wellbeing and quality of life."