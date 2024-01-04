UAE: Filipina mom flees Gaza with 7 children, hopes to reunite with Palestinian husband

Published: Thu 4 Jan 2024, 8:49 AM Last updated: Thu 4 Jan 2024, 9:06 AM

Palestinian expat Amjad is turning 44 this month and his fervent wish is to bring his wife and seven kids to the UAE.

His Filipina wife, Marlene, 45, and their children aged 15, 13, 11, 9, 7, 5 and 3 years old are currently in the Philippines. They were among those who were successfully evacuated by the Philippine government from war-torn Gaza back in November last year.

Like the other families who were evacuated, Marlene and her kids also received a cash aid of about $1,400 from the Philippine government. They were temporarily housed in hotels for a couple of days but were required to look for accommodation afterwards.

Money running out

Marlene and her seven children are being assisted by members of the Philippine-Palestine Friendship Association (PPFA). They are renting a room in Cavite, outside of Metro Manila, and money is running out, Marlene told Khaleej Times during a Zoom chat.

“Worse, the children are still traumatised by the war,” added Marlene, noting: “Even the sound of the metallic electric fan brought tears to my young sons at night because it sounded like drones. My second child would also wake up in the middle of the night and cry. They were afraid of fireworks and the sound of airplanes.”

Marlene and her children were living with her in-laws in Deir al-Balah, a city in central Gaza Strip, when Israel escalated its attacks. Escaping heavy bombardment, they hurriedly left the house with nothing but only the clothes they were wearing; mismatched slippers and a bag containing their passports.

Emergency kit

“The bag was our emergency kit – I had prepared it long-time ago because in the past two years, I have experienced four intermittent conflicts and airstrikes and I was told by neighbours to put all our passports in one bag and run with it whenever we hear a warning siren,” she added.

No one died in the shelling, but Marlene was hit by a shrapnel near her abdomen. Marlene and the kids sought refuge in Rafah, southern Gaza, on October 15. The in-laws, aged 75 and 73, decided to stay behind.

The situation in Rafah was no different and, after two weeks, they moved back to Deir al-Balah, only to experience another airstrike. Marlene and the kids were again lucky to escape alive and they moved again to Rafah until the border with Egypt was opened and the first batch of refugees were evacuated.

Marlene and her seven children arrived in the Philippines on November 10, last year. Her in-laws decided to remain in Deir al-Balah because even the 20-km journey to Rafah was too much for them.

Marlene shared: “My in-laws said they were ready to face any fate that befell them. Then, our house was bombed for the third time and my 73-year old mother-in-law just lied down on the floor in fear. She could not run, her body was trembling, she lied down and prayed. Thankfully, my father-in-law arrived and dragged her safely out of the house. The five-floor building was leveled to the ground with only one room remaining, where the two of them are now staying.”

Bright student

It was not all bad news, however, for Marlene. Her eldest daughter, who is a very bright student, bagged a scholarship at a university in Switzerland, where she will continue her senior high school until college.

But the schooling of the six younger children was entirely disrupted by the punitive war that has so far claimed more than 22,000 lives and displaced 90 per cent of the Palestinian population. Marlene’s children could not attend a Philippine school because they can only speak Arabic and English. They were all born in the UAE and studied in Ajman’s Al Hikmah School (except for the 5-year-old and 3-year-old, who have yet to enter school).

Six of Marlene’s seven children (except the eldest) were all born in the UAE. They lived in Sharjah until 2020, when the entire family visited and got stranded in Gaza because of the pandemic. Their UAE residence visa lapsed and only Amjad was able to return after finding work in the country in 2021.

Return to homeland

“But living in Gaza turned out good for my family because it was there that my children truly found a home," Marlene poignantly said, adding: “They felt they belonged; they were happy living with their cousins; they went to school and made new friends. They were happy…until the war happened.”

Amjad is now working on bringing his entire family to the UAE. He said he sought assistance from charity organisations and school authorities to help send his children to school.

He is also praying that one day they will be able to return to their homeland.

ALSO READ: