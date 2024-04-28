UAE field hospital begins fitting prosthetics for Palestinian wounded

Photo: WAM

Published: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 5:25 PM

The UAE field hospital in Gaza has begun fitting prosthetics for the wounded and injured who lost limbs during the catastrophic events in the Gaza Strip.

The hospital announced that 61 prosthetics will be delivered to the injured in several stages. In each stage, prosthetics will be fitted for 10 injured people with physical and psychological rehabilitation.

The UAE field hospital in Gaza, which was inaugurated last December, has a capacity of 200 beds and includes a medical staff of 98 volunteers from 23 nationalities, including 73 men and 25 women.

So far, the hospital has performed 1,517 major and minor surgeries and has treated more than 18,000 cases that required medical intervention.

The hospital team provided the necessary treatment, starting from first aid, surgeries to save lives, treatments and medicines, and ending with intensive care and care for these cases, in addition to consultations and medical services.

