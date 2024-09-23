UAE female karate player wins silver medal at competition in China

Amer offices and the status regularisation centre in Al Aweer have become vital platforms for humanitarian volunteer work
UAE National Karate Team player Fatima Khasif won the silver medal in the women's kumite -68kg competition at the ongoing Asian Championships for men and women in Hangzhou, China.
Kumite, which literally means meeting of hands, is a kind of sparring where two karatekas (practitioner of karate) engage in combat training with blocks and attacks. Sparring is the only facet of karate that requires a partner.
Khasif secured her medal after defeating Saudi Arabia's Lama Kifi 6-0 in the first match, followed by a 10-3 victory over a Japanese player.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In the semifinals, she overcame Jordan's Jud al-Duraws by decision, but in a hard-fought final match, she narrowly lost to the Hong Kong's champion with a score of 2-3.
This is the second medal for Khasif, ranked 91st in the world, following her first silver medal in the same weight category at the Under-21 Asian Championship held in Kazakhastan's capital Almaty in 2021.
Amer offices and the status regularisation centre in Al Aweer have become vital platforms for humanitarian volunteer work
Commuters can expect to hear from different musicians representing a range of musical genres at five stations until September 27
President of US-UAE Business Council opened up about the priorities of the visit during an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times
People of determination have access to several benefits such as free parking, exemption from Salik toll fees, modified taxis
For the past 80 years, Mannoor Café in Ras Al Khaimah has been delighting its patrons with hot tea; one drink
The event will be held at the Ski Dubai Hall in the Mall of the Emirates at 6am
Noise is considered uncivilised behaviour, tarnishing the community's image, causing disturbance, and instilling fear in others, the authority said
The scientific and research team behind the Historical Dictionary will continue their diligent work in collaboration with the Arabic Language Academy in the emirate