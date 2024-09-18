UAE: Female executives welcome new mandate requiring women on corporate boards

Dubai's Ruler and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs also offered similar condolences
Many female executives and board members have welcomed the decision issued by the Ministry of Economy where private joint-stock companies must allocate at least one seat for women on their boards starting in January 2025.
They view it as a pivotal move toward fostering inclusivity and diversity in corporate structures.
This decision aims to enhance the presence and representation of women in leadership roles within these organisations. Many female executives and board members have welcomed this news, viewing it as a pivotal move toward fostering inclusivity and diversity in corporate structures.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Meera AlMheiri, a board member of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, shared her perspective on this initiative, reflecting on the UAE’s commitment to empowering women in leadership. She noted that the decision to promote the participation of Emirati youth on boards, made in June 2019, empowered her to join the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.
“This strategic vision reflects the leadership’s trust in the input of young people for future foresight,” Meera stated. She further emphasised that the new mandate for private joint-stock companies to include at least one woman on their boards underscores a continued dedication to inclusivity and excellence.
“The decision recognises the wealth of wisdom and expertise that women bring to organisations and strategic leadership, allowing them to be at the forefront of decision-making,” she added.
Meera also highlighted the significant role that mentorship from women has played in her own career development, contributing to her professional and personal growth.
Executives and co-founders in different industries have welcomed the new law as well. Noni Anand, co-founder of LEVA expressed her enthusiasm regarding the UAE's decision to require women on boards,: “Finally, a boardroom upgrade that comes with a built-in diversity clause! It’s about time the corporates put the ‘we’ in ‘we’re all in this together.”
Anand shared her journey, which began in Toronto, Canada. She faced challenges related to gender bias and work-life balance but successfully navigated these obstacles through mentorship and a commitment to personal growth. “Over the past six years, I’ve witnessed a significant rise in women stepping into their true roles in this industry. The landscape back then was markedly different, with few women in leadership positions,” she told Khaleej Times.
“I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and remain committed to promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion,” she added.
Noni believes that incorporating women into boards will significantly enrich corporate culture. “This inclusion will contribute to a more dynamic and well-rounded decision-making process, ultimately driving organisational growth and fostering a more inclusive and collaborative work environment.”
She also noted that increased female representation on boards will enhance business performance. “Bringing diverse perspectives leads to more well-rounded and innovative solutions, resulting in more effective decision-making processes,” she explained.
Representation of women in different institutions has always been a priority for the UAE. In 2018, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the then-President of the UAE directed authorities to allocate 50 per cent seats for women in the Federal National Council. Women and men in the UAE must also be paid equally for the same job, as per a decree in 2020.
Sulochana Betwala shared her journey to becoming a female executive, emphasizing that her passion for work, rather than a conscious goal, drove her forward. “Every decision, strategy, and challenge was approached with a 'get it done' attitude,” she noted. Despite facing gender bias in a male-dominated tech field, she remained determined and found support through mentorship. “Persistence, determination, and a belief in my work have been my keys to success,” she stated.
Regarding the new mandate, Sulochana believes it is a fantastic step toward fostering true inclusion. “Having diverse perspectives when making decisions is crucial. This initiative is groundbreaking because it breaks barriers that have long existed,” she explained. She views it as a positive move that will create more balanced leadership and foster innovation.
Sulochana also anticipates that the mandate will enhance corporate culture. “Women tend to bring a people-driven approach to leadership, blending strong business acumen with a focus on the human side of decisions,” she said. This shift can create more employee-centric environments where teams' well-being is prioritised.
On the impact of increased female representation on business performance, she remarked, “Increased female representation on boards brings valuable perspectives that complement existing leadership, helping to drive more balanced and comprehensive decisions.” Sulochana emphasises the importance of collaboration between male and female leaders to ensure diverse viewpoints are considered, leading to more innovative and well-rounded outcomes.
ALSO READ:
Dubai's Ruler and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs also offered similar condolences
Officials noted that in today’s tech-driven world, technology is emerging as the new axis of power, with nations racing to secure their influence
The two-week campaign will see the company’s fertility bus make its way around locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
The emirate will announce a unified strategy that will link all stages of a drop of water, starting from production and delivery to consumption
It includes lectures, dialogue and workshops featuring a select group of qualified speakers and educational specialists
Abdullah Ali, founder of Hattrick Football Academy, has devoted over 11 years as a coach, talent scout, and administrator at various local clubs
Prior to this, AL Suwaidi was the Head of Community Engagement at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai
The accident took place in the Al Faseel area of Fujairah