UAE: Farmers sell more than 300kg dates a day as families celebrate cherished tradition

Photos: Supplied

Published: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 9:41 AM

Every year, farmers from the northern part of the country eagerly await the date festival to showcase and sell their prized produce. Among many horticulturists is Omar Al Hammadi, who looks forward to participating in the festival annually.

“We start our preparations in January by providing fertilisers to the date palms. In February, the male palms produce pollen, which are then either sprinkled or hand-tied over the female flowers,” said Al Hammadi, who has a farm in Ras Al Khaimah.

Al Hammadi, who works in Abu Dhabi, travels to his farm every weekend with his family to take care of nearly 1,200 palm trees. “In our culture, we consider the date palms to be a part of the family, and it is essential to take care of them with our own hands,” said Al Hammadi, adding that the first produce is harvested in July.

The eighth edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival commenced on Thursday at Expo Al Dhaid and is slated to run until July 28. Organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the festival features extensive participation from palm owners, farmers, industrialists, and productive families engaged in the industry from across the UAE.

At the festival, most participants sell more than 300kg of dates every day.

“It is not just about selling; it's about showcasing the different types of dates that are a rich part of our culture and tradition,” said Al Hammadi.

More than 35 varieties of locally grown dates are being showcased this season, making the festival a celebration for Emirati families. “Before 1990, local farmers showcased their produce in the markets of each town. People from the town would visit the farmers to see the dates and buy them,” said Saeed Aldarmaki, who visited the festival with his family.

“We don’t just enjoy the date exhibition; we celebrate it,” said Aldarmaki.

At the festival, local farmers are also showcasing other produce, including various fruits like mangoes, lemons, papaya, bananas, and figs.