UAE: Family rescued after canoe breaks down near Sharjah Creek

A family was rescued by the National Centre for Search and Rescue after their canoe broke down near Sharjah's coast.
The canoe reportedly broke down due to technical malfunctions 13 nautical miles away from Sharjah Creek.
The location of the incident was immediately identified by the authorities, after which a search and rescue boat was sent to rescue the family and retrieve the broken canoe.
The authority has urged seafarers to periodically check their maritime vessels' safety and adhere to precautionary measures. They must also keep the necessary safety equipment before venturing out into the sea.
In case of any emergencies, residents can contact the maritime emergency line (996).
