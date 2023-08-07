UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco as minibus accident kills 24

The Emirates offers condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims

Families gather outside the morgue in the town of Demnate, in the central province of Azilal, on August 6, 2023. Photo: AFP

By Agencies Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 7:30 AM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco over the victims of the bus accident in the Azilal Province, which resulted in multiple deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Kingdom of Morocco and its people, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy.

Minibus plunge

A minibus plunged into a ravine in Morocco on Sunday, killing all 24 people on board in one of the North African country's worst-ever road accidents, officials said.

The passengers were travelling a mountainous route to a weekly market in the town of Demnate, in the central province of Azilal, when the minibus overturned on a bend, the local authorities said.

Images on public broadcaster 2M showed the vehicle crushed at the bottom of the ravine.

"All the passengers are dead," Youssef Makhloufi, director of the Demnate hospital, told 2M, which reported that at least two women and a child were among the victims.

Local authorities said an investigation has begun.

