UAE expresses solidarity with Bahrain, offers condolences over martyrdom of soldiers

Service opportunities will directly support various target groups including senior citizens, people of determination, and other segments of the community
The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain over the martyrdom of and injuries to a number of its soldiers that were part of the Arab coalition forces participating in Operation Decisive Storm and Operation Restoring Hope.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), stressed that the attack represents a flagrant violation of international laws and norms which requires a deterrent response. The Ministry also called on the international community to unite efforts and take a decisive stance to stop these operations and return to a political process that leads to peace, security, and stability in Yemen and the region.
The Ministry expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to government and people of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and to the families of the martyrs of this tragedy as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
Two members of Bahrain's army were killed and others were injured in a Houthi drone attack on Monday during a deployment in Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen, the state news agency quoted the Bahraini army as saying.
