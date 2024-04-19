UAE expresses regret over UNSC failure to adopt Palestine's UN membership bid

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 6:06 PM

The UAE has expressed its regret over the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) failure to adopt a draft resolution for full UN membership for Palestine. The UAE underscored that granting Palestine full membership is an important step towards reinforcing peace efforts in the region.

In a statement, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE's unwavering commitment to enhancing peace, and justice, and safeguarding the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, in addition to achieving the two-state solution and an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, in accordance with resolutions of international legitimacy and the relevant agreements which aim to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The UAE called on the international community to intensify all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace, regarding this as the only solution to the cycle of tension, violence and instability.

Al Marar reiterated the UAE's position that calls for supporting all regional and international efforts aiming to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as ending all illegitimate practices that threaten the two-state solution while affirming the Palestinians' right to self-determination. The UAE stresses the need to support a just, permanent, and comprehensive solution to secure peace, stability, and prosperity for the Palestinians, Israelis, and the entire region.

