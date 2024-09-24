E-Paper

UAE expresses deep concern over Israeli attacks on Lebanon

The Ministry stressed the importance of providing full protection to civilians according to international law and treaties

By Wam

A picture taken on September 24, 2024, shows the debris and destruction at the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a neighbourhood in the Lebanese city of Baalbeck in the Bekaa valley. AFP
A picture taken on September 24, 2024, shows the debris and destruction at the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a neighbourhood in the Lebanese city of Baalbeck in the Bekaa valley. AFP

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 3:42 PM

The UAE has expressed deep concern over Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon, the continued escalation, and its repercussions on regional security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the necessity of strengthening international endeavours aiming to halt conflict and prevent further loss of life.


The Ministry stressed the importance of providing full protection to civilians according to international law and treaties.

Furthermore, the authority affirmed the UAE's unwavering position in rejecting violence and escalation, which contravene laws governing relations between countries and their sovereignty and that serve to further increase the risks of instability.

The Ministry also emphasised the necessity of resolving disputes through diplomatic means rather than confrontation and escalation.

