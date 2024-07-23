E-Paper

UAE: More pets abandoned on streets, shelters as summer peaks; experts raise concern

Sometimes, clinics refuse accepting surrendered pets due to lack of availability, especially during the peak season

by

Waad Barakat
Image used for illustrative purposes
Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 4:55 PM

Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 5:08 PM

During the summer months, a growing number of pets in the UAE are being left behind as most families escape the heat by going abroad for long vacations.

Pet care experts expressed their concern over this growing trend of families abandoning their domesticated animals. Some pet owners give their animals to the care of clinics or shelters before their trips, while others go as far as abandoning them on the streets.


Speaking to Khaleej Times, Souheil Abdulla, managing partner at Pure Life Veterinarian Treatment, said: "When people travel, they unfortunately abandon their pets. They mostly do it to cats because they're easier to dispose." He added that such behaviour "showed a lack of responsibility". The expert said that it's sad how some people consider pets or cats as accessories to their lives, instead of part of their family.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Abdulla explained that owners often abandon their pets rather than arrange for their care. "Some people contact clinics and say they are travelling and don't want their cats. They want to surrender them,” he added.

Sometimes, clinics refuse accepting surrendered pets due to lack of availability, especially during the summer season. When this happens, Abdulla said owners would simply release the animals on the street or leave them at the nearest restaurant. "This is unacceptable, but it happens daily at an alarming rate."

Andrea Petrovic, a Serbian expat who has been living in the UAE for eight years, is a pet owner. She has also noticed an increase in the number of abandoned pets. "People who abandon their pets are careless. They don't even hire a pet sitter. The most awful thing is when they leave pets locked in an apartment and move out, leaving them without water or food for days."

Andrea Petrovic
Andrea Petrovic

Petrovic believes laws need to be stricter to hold owners accountable. "Pets are microchipped, but some vet clinics don't update Dubai Municipality information. I think every pet should be linked to the owner's Emirates ID, so they can be tracked if they abandon the animal."

Andrea Petrovic
Andrea Petrovic

Petrovic said she has already reached out to the Ministry of Climate Change about dumped pets. The rise in pet abandonments during the summer vacation season highlights the urgent need for increased responsibility and accountability from pet owners.

Residents step up to help

Another Dubai resident, Ahmed M, also noticed the many stray cats roaming the Nad al Hamar neighbourhood, particularly during the hot summer season. He observed that some of the animals wore collars, suggesting they once belonged to their owners.

Moved by the cats' suffering, Ahmed felt compelled to act. As he explained, "I couldn't just stand by and watch these poor animals struggle. They needed help, so I fed them regularly." Ahmed even tried to look for their homes so he could know for sure if they were neglected or just lost.

"It was very clear that they were abandoned pets. They were not stray cats and could not fetch food. People should think about how the pet is weak before abandoning it," he shared.

While showing compassion to stray cats by feeding them is noble, feeding stray animals is a punishable offense, according to the UAE law. In Abu Dhabi, residents are advised to contact the Centre of Waste Management Abu Dhabi on their hotline 800555 and inform them about the location and number of stray cats or dogs. Dubai Municipality runs veterinary clinics where strays can be taken to. Officials have previously confirmed to Khaleej Times that those who feed stray animals can be fined for doing so.

ALSO READ:

Waad Barakat

