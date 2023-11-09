UAE: Expat wins Dh75,000 in Emirates Draw after picking numbers with eyes closed

File photo

Three expats have won big in the Emirates Draw raffle held on Saturday. The FAST5 game saw Manoj Bhavsar from India, and Rajgir Das from Nepal win over Dh100,000 collectively.

Rajgir's heartwarming story doesn't end there. The day after his Dh50,000 win, he won again with the MEGA7 draw.

Manoj Bhavsar, a 42-year-old electronics technician from Mumbai who has lived in Abu Dhabi for 16 years, discovered Emirates Draw in early 2023. He began participating in all three games on a weekly basis. His unique method of closing his eyes and picking numbers randomly paid off when he won Dh75,000 in the FAST5 raffle.

“I called my mother as soon as I received the congratulatory email, but I kept the news a secret for a while. Instead, I asked her to watch the live draw stream, and the moment she saw my name on the screen she yelled with joy,” Bhavsar recalls. With his winnings, he plans to finally settle all his debt.

Rajgir Das, a Nepali national, works as a heavy machinery operator in a labour camp in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. On November 1 this year, he bought his first Emirates Draw ticket, and three days later, he became one of FAST5's Guaranteed Prize Winners, taking home Dh50,000.

Rajgir has spent nine years in Saudi Arabia, dreaming of a better future for his family back home.

"We didn't have land or house; we were struggling to find a place to live. With this win, I'll be able to buy land, build a house, and do everything!" says the married father of two.

The upcoming FAST5 game takes place on Saturday, November 11, at 9pm UAE time.

