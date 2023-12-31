UAE: Expat wins second salary of Dh25,000 per month for 25 years

The exercise may be accompanied be the movement of military units
A Canadian expat in the UAE has won a monthly salary of Dh25,000 for the next 25 years.
Robert Burkovski hit Emirates Draw's EASY6 grand prize after playing with a set of numbers in mind - "a usual sequence that would sometimes include random picks" from his children.
The expatriate said the family won’t be doing anything extravagant with this money. "It will just help with the day-to-day stuff like housing, groceries, or the kids' activities. It will definitely help make things more comfortable,” he said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The second salary grand prize is a "legal obligation" for Emirates Draw to pay out, with monthly payments over the next 25 years.
Burkovski, 54, moved to the UAE from Canada around 18 months ago, for business and "a lifestyle change". A consultant by profession, his journey to the win began with a familiar ritual from his Canadian days.
“I played similar games back in Canada, so when I found out about Emirates Draw online, I decided to give it a go. I’ve been playing on and off since last year,” said the father of two.
It was an e-mail that revealed he had won the FAST5 grand prize. "My wife and I are still not sure whether or not this is happening!"
He added that he will continue playing in the draw. Burkovski is the fourth winner of the FAST5 grand prize in less than 6 months since the game launched.
ALSO READ:
The exercise may be accompanied be the movement of military units
The country's veteran storm chaser calls Jebel Jais a winter wonderland
The Dubai Crown Prince appreciates the event showcasing Hatta as a unique and authentic destination featuring exceptional tourist sites
The extradition was carried out with the approval of UAE's Minister of Justice
Inam disclosed that this victory came as a surprise, as he had opted for a change from his usual calculated approach
Shamseer is hoping to fulfil his long-cherished dream of starting his own business
The robust economic growth experienced by the emirate had a notable impact on foreign investment which witnessed a significant 9.7 per cent increase
The grant facilitates the transition of the projects from theory to practice, provided that the winners commence implementation within two months