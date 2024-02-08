UAE: Court hears evidence against defendants accused of forming terror group to incite violence

Published: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 9:29 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 10:08 PM

The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal held a session to consider a case in which several people were accused of forming a secret terrorist organisation and money laundering.

During the session, which lasted for more than five hours, the court heard the Public Prosecution’s plea in the presence of the accused. The prosecution provided evidence against the defendants, which included technical reports, audio and video materials, and written documents.

The prosecution affirmed in its pleas that this case is completely different from Case No. 79 of 2012 State Security, and is not a retrial of the accused. The prosecution also confirmed that the confessions obtained from the accused were consistent with investigations conducted by state authorities. The defendants are accused of forming an organisation called the 'Committee for Justice and Dignity', and using it to incite people to violence and demonstrations against the state.

Defence lawyers and family members of the accused were present in court as well. The next session will be held on Thursday, February 15.

Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE's Attorney-General, has referred 84 defendants, mostly members of the terrorist organisation of the Muslim Brotherhood in the UAE, to the Abu Dhabi Federal Appeals Court for trial on charges of establishing another clandestine organisation for the purpose of committing acts of violence and terrorism on UAE soil.

