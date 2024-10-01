UAE: Etihad reroutes flights as several countries shut airspace amid rising regional tensions

Last year, the country's tourism sector contributed 12 per cent to the country's GDP and provided around 800,000 jobs
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways is rerouting a number of its flights on Tuesday (October 1) and Wednesday (October 2) in response to airspace restrictions in several parts of the Middle East, the airline has confirmed to Khaleej Times.
Etihad also warned that the shutting of airspaces in Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon on Tuesday — following Iran’s missile attacks on Israel — “is likely to cause some disruption and delay to a number of flights over the coming days".
“Etihad Airways flights only operate through approved airspace, safety is always our highest priority and we would never operate a flight unless it was safe to do so,” added the Abu Dhabi-based carrier, noting: “This is a developing situation and the airline is continuously monitoring security and airspace updates.”
Etihad advised its customers to check their flight status on etihad.com. Passengers wishing to change their travel arrangements are encouraged to contact the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on (+971) 600 555 666, or their travel agents.
