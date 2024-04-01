UAE: Etihad launches non-stop flight from Abu Dhabi to Boston

Proceeds from the medical complex will be dedicated to support projects by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives
Etihad Airways touched down for the first time in Boston on Sunday, marking the launch of regular services between Abu Dhabi and the US city, strengthening ties and enriching travel options for passengers.
The inaugural flight, EY147, was celebrated at Abu Dhabi Airport before take-off, and on arrival in Massachusetts, Etihad's captains waved UAE and US flags from the cockpit to celebrate the start of the carrier's fourth non-stop service to America.
The new service operates on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays using a state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring the airline's acclaimed Business Studios and Economy Smart seats.
"We are thrilled to inaugurate flights to Boston, further extending our reach across the United States and enhancing connectivity for travellers," said Etihad's Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves.
He added, "This new route not only brings the allure of Abu Dhabi and Dubai to the American Northeast but also signifies our commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences and fostering global connections. The new route is timed to offer convenient links to our growing network for corporate business travellers and leisure guests connecting to destinations across the Middle East and our 11 routes across India."
"Massport is pleased to welcome Etihad Airways to Boston Logan International Airport with their new flight to Abu Dhabi," said Massport Interim CEO and Aviation Director Ed Freni.
"This route provides a key connection between Boston and the UAE, and New Englanders now have even more options when planning a trip to the Middle East and beyond."
Boston joins Chicago, New York, and Washington as Etihad's fourth destination in the United States, complementing existing services and reinforcing the airline's dedication to facilitating seamless travel experiences.
Additionally, flights to Toronto in Canada further expand Etihad's North American footprint, providing passengers with enhanced accessibility and convenience.
