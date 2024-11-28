UAE: Etihad dons Chennai Super Kings' colours ahead of its first flight to team's home base

In February, Etihad became the official sponsor of the Indian Premier League team, CSK, for the 2024 season
UAE's national carrier Etihad Airways revealed brand new livery as its aircraft glistened in yellow and blue, featuring the colours of Indian cricket giants Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
The design was showcased on the carrier's Airbus A320neo aircraft, which is the first of its kind to be operated by a UAE carrier and 20 per cent more fuel efficient than previous generation aircraft. It is set to serve on Etihad’s short haul routes.
The aircraft’s inaugural flight will take place in December to CSK’s home base in Chennai, India.
In February, Etihad became the official sponsor of the Indian Premier League team, CSK, for the 2024 season, with a special ceremony launching the partnership held in Chennai and attended by thousands of fans.
Since the partnership was announced, Etihad has introduced engaging experiences, including distributing bespoke whistles in the shape of aircraft for fans to cheer on the players in the traditional CSK style 'whistle podu'.
Etihad has other liveries in the past to celebrate its partnerships with global enterprises. Some of these include the Manchester City FC in the club’s signature blue and the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Etihad had also unveiled a Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi livery featuring the famous DC Superheroes and Looney Tunes characters, and most recently a unique 20th anniversary livery on an Airbus A321neo which features a line-art drawing of the famous landmarks of the Abu Dhabi skyline.
