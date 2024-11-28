UAE: Etihad dons Chennai Super Kings' colours ahead of its first flight to team's home base

UAE's national carrier Etihad Airways revealed brand new livery as its aircraft glistened in yellow and blue, featuring the colours of Indian cricket giants Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The design was showcased on the carrier's Airbus A320neo aircraft, which is the first of its kind to be operated by a UAE carrier and 20 per cent more fuel efficient than previous generation aircraft. It is set to serve on Etihad’s short haul routes.

The aircraft’s inaugural flight will take place in December to CSK’s home base in Chennai, India.

Take a look at the aircraft's stunning exterior in the video below.

In February, Etihad became the official sponsor of the Indian Premier League team, CSK, for the 2024 season, with a special ceremony launching the partnership held in Chennai and attended by thousands of fans.