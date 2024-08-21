UAE: Engineer who started with Dh3,000 monthly salary now runs a Dh4.5 million business

Mohammed Al Najdi. Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Ajman-based engineer Mohammed Al Najdi is a model of inspiration. The 35-year-old Egyptian expat started working for a Dh3,000 monthly salary when he first arrived in the UAE. Six years on, he now runs a construction company with annual contracts estimated at around Dh4.5 million.

Al Najdi, who owns Al Maamar Al Najdi Construction Company, said he credits his success to equal opportunities offered in the country with no bias against gender, race, colour, or nationality. “Success is attainable but you have to work for it,” he told Khaleej Times.

Armed with a civil engineering degree from Mansoura University in Egypt, Al Najdi arrived in the UAE in 2018. He shared: “My friends told me that this country is a land of dreams that’s why I came here. It was a journey of wonder and discovery, a leap into the unknown. Then I found a job.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Like any new expat, Al Najdi faced challenges and had to make some adjustments. He said: “Although the UAE and Egypt are Arab countries, they are separated by a water canal and have many differences in customs, traditions, laws, and regulations.”

Al Najdi worked during the day to earn a monthly salary of Dh3,000 and diligently studied the UAE engineering laws in the evening.

Unfortunately, after a year, the company he worked for, closed down due to administrative reasons. Al Najdi, however, was optimistic that it was not the end of the road but the start of achieving his dream.

"I immediately thought of establishing my own business, especially after one of the sheikhs noticed my dedication at the company I was working for. He summoned me and entrusted me with continuing the work at his palace and building. The sheikh generously supported me until I completed the work perfectly and delivered the project,” he said proudly.

Over the next two years, Al Najdi did not give up on his dream. He saved money to achieve his goal. "Life was tough, so I worked harder to save more than half of my salary after settling my obligations and paying bills. Additionally, I had a family to support and sought to provide them with a decent living. My family was my greatest moral and emotional support, enabling me to continue pursuing my dreams and ambitions," Al Najdi said.

With many ups and downs and moving from one emirate to another – relying on himself and with continuous effort – Al Najdi established his own company from scratch, avoiding taking out bank loans or similar options to realise his dream.