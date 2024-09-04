UAE: Residents spend up to Dh20,000 on domestic workers’ visas when travelling abroad

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 11:26 AM Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 12:23 PM

Employers in UAE spend between Dh7,000 to Dh20,000 on the visa costs of domestic workers’ when travelling abroad, depending on the urgency of the inquiry, according to a new study.

A domestic worker visa allows individuals to continue working in private households as cleaners, chauffeurs, cooks, nannies, or personal care providers while travelling.

Tied to a specific employer, the visa's validity usually depends on the continued employment of a domestic worker within that household. While visa durations vary based on the employer's stay in a particular country, they typically range from a few months.

“The final cost depends on the number of people travelling and how urgently visas are needed. If the trip is planned in advance, visas for two nannies can cost between Dh5,000 and Dh7,000, including the preparation of all documents. The cost for three super urgent visas for a family with two nannies and a driver is Dh20,000,” The Visa Services said.

A large number of residents – both UAE nationals and expat families – travel abroad to cooler climes during the long summer and school holidays. Some families take along their domestic workers during the summer break to other countries.

As a result, The Visa Services said it recorded an upward trend in domestic worker visa applications since the beginning of 2024, reaching the peak in June 2024. Between January to June, monthly increases in terms of domestic worker visa applications ranged from 15 per cent to 66 per cent.

“The peak for domestic workers’ visa applications in the UAE occurs before summer, from March to mid-June, and before the winter break at schools. However, we observe many inquiries throughout the year,” said Anastasia Yanchenko, CEO of The Visa Services.

“The growth is driven by the UAE’s robust economy, with increasing disposable income among families and a growing expatriate population, and the summer travel season, with Europe (60 per cent), the UK (36 per cent), and Russia (4 per cent) emerging as the most popular destinations for domestic worker visas. The primary driver behind this increase is the tendency of local families and expats to return to their home countries or vacation spots during the UAE’s hot summer months. It's often more convenient and cost-efficient for families to bring their trusted domestic staff rather than finding new help locally,” it said.

Top domestic workers