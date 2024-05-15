UAE: Emiratis with 3 years of private sector experience to get priority in govt jobs

Investors are watching the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) that is to be released on Wednesday
Emirati applicants with at least three years of experience in private sector companies will be given priority in federal government jobs, it was announced Wednesday.
“Experience in the private sector will be added as one of the (requirements) when appointing an employee to the federal government,” the UAE Cabinet said.
The decision aims to use expertise from the private sector to boost services offered within government departments.
The UAE has been encouraging Emiratis to take up jobs in the private sector. With the divide between benefits offered by both sectors narrowing, several Emiratis have made the switch to the private companies. Private firms are also required by law to increase the number of Emiratis on their payroll every year.
Meanwhile, the UAE Cabinet has announced a new role across ministries and federal entities: Chief Executive Officer for Artificial Intelligence (AI). The position is “pivotal” in positioning the UAE as a leader in AI applications, focusing on strategic AI planning, promoting best practices, and fostering AI integration and governance.
The Cabinet has also approved a comprehensive guide for the controls and guidelines of the use of generative AI technologies within the UAE government. The guide is designed to standardise best practices for the ethical, responsible, and safe application of AI across vital sectors including education, healthcare, and media.
