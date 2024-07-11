UAE: Popular Emirati poet Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Kaabi passes away

Photo: X/@alameemi

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 6:31 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 6:39 PM

Emirati poet Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Kaabi passed away on Thursday. Sultan Al-Amimi, Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union, posted about the poet's death on his X handle.

"Today, the poetry scene has lost one of its greatest poets," wrote Sultan Al-Amimi, as he offered condolences to the family of the deceased and "all the honorable Bani Kaab".

Considered as one of the first poets to have founded the poetry movement in Abu Dhabi, Al-Kaabi leaves behind a legacy of national and social poetry. He was also a member of the Al Ain City Poets Council, and one of the founders of the council on Abu Dhabi Television.

