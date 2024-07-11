UAE: Popular Emirati poet Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Kaabi passes away

More UAE residents want 'glass skin': Retailers record 60% surge in demand for Korean beauty products
Influence of TikTok, popularity of Korean pop culture significant contributors to the phenomenon
Emirati poet Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Kaabi passed away on Thursday. Sultan Al-Amimi, Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union, posted about the poet's death on his X handle.
"Today, the poetry scene has lost one of its greatest poets," wrote Sultan Al-Amimi, as he offered condolences to the family of the deceased and "all the honorable Bani Kaab".
Considered as one of the first poets to have founded the poetry movement in Abu Dhabi, Al-Kaabi leaves behind a legacy of national and social poetry. He was also a member of the Al Ain City Poets Council, and one of the founders of the council on Abu Dhabi Television.
According to media reports, funeral prayers for the deceased will be held Thursday.
