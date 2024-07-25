UAE: Emirati artist Daen Juma Al Tamimi passes away

Phoo: X/@HumaidQutami

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 8:12 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 8:17 PM

Emirati artist Daen Juma Al Tamimi, who made significant contributions in the progress of Emirati and GCC drama and television, has passed away. He was 75.

Mourning his death, Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, in a post on X, said "the late artist will be missed on screens and theatres."

"His artistic works will remain a witness to a journey of sincerity and achievement that strengthened and enriched the cultural scene in the Emirates and the region," she added.

Al Tamimi began his artistic career in 1971 and established himself as a towering figure among the first generation of Emirati artists. His works include Qawm Antar, Al Jeeran and Dhilal Al Madhi.

Humaid Qutami. former Chairman of the Board and Director-General of Dubai Health Authority, too, mourned Al Tamimi's death.