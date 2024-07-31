UAE: Emirates to start second daily flight to Bali amid demand surge

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 6:45 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 6:48 PM

Dubai's flagship airline Emirates has announced to operate a second daily A380 service between Dubai and Bali, starting September 1 until October 26. The move is meant to meet the surge in travel demand to the island during the upcoming peak season.

According to the airline, Emirates’ flight EK398/399 between Dubai (DXB) and Bali (DPS) will be upgraded to an Airbus A380, replacing the current Boeing 777 service, for the duration.

With double A380 flights to Bali, the airline will offer more than 2,600 additional weekly seats to and from the island to help accommodate the growing demand.