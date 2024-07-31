UAE: Emirates to start second daily flight to Bali amid demand surge

Umrah4LaborWorkers is also planning to send a bus for female workers once they have enough applicants
Dubai's flagship airline Emirates has announced to operate a second daily A380 service between Dubai and Bali, starting September 1 until October 26. The move is meant to meet the surge in travel demand to the island during the upcoming peak season.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
According to the airline, Emirates’ flight EK398/399 between Dubai (DXB) and Bali (DPS) will be upgraded to an Airbus A380, replacing the current Boeing 777 service, for the duration.
With double A380 flights to Bali, the airline will offer more than 2,600 additional weekly seats to and from the island to help accommodate the growing demand.
The airlines had started its first-ever A380 service to Indonesia on June 1, 2023.
ALSO READ:
Umrah4LaborWorkers is also planning to send a bus for female workers once they have enough applicants
With schools closed and many residents travelling abroad for holidays, motorists enjoy reduced commute time during the summer
The patients had cancer, injuries, blood diseases, congenital conditions, neurological conditions, cardiac and liver and renal diseases
The authority wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured due to the natural calamities
The Municipality has carried out a total of 52,233 inspection visits in various fields from January to June 2024
Flydubai advised passengers to regularly check their flight status
The initiative aims to achieve full coverage of inspection areas, double the speed of preparing reports, and ensure the reliability of outputs
Producing honey is not just a business, but a passion he has been following since the age of five