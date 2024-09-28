UAE: Emirates Red Crescent denies report claiming misuse of field hospital in Chad

A view of the UAE-funded field hospital in the Chadian city of Amdjarass. — Photo: Wam file

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 8:53 AM Last updated: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 8:58 AM

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has denied allegations that a UAE field hospital in Chad is being misused.

One news story claimed that the hospital in the Chadian city of Amdjarass was "being used for activities other than humanitarian work", an accusation that the ERC said was false and baseless.

"It is disturbing that the humanitarian and charitable efforts of the ERC could be subjected to false allegations or politicised in such a manner," the organisation said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The media report failed to provide any evidence for the accusation — "because no such evidence exists", it added.

The ERC also rejected allegations that said it had refused requests by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to access the Amdjarass facility.

"We will work with the IFRC to determine how such entry could have been prevented, as access to the hospital area falls within the jurisdiction of the local authorities in the host country," it said.

Established in July 2023, the Amjadrass facility has been supporting vulnerable populations, including Sudanese refugees who are fleeing the conflict in their home country. It was set up soon after the crisis in Sudan erupted in April 2023 and after offers to establish a field hospital in Sudanese territory was rejected, the ERC said.

The hospital has so far treated 8,808 Sudanese and 19,658 Chadians, in addition to conducting 550 surgeries, the ERC said.

Here are some photos of facility, taken in 2023, showing its operations:

"In operating the Amdjarass facility, the ERC's sole focus remains on providing essential medical care in these challenging circumstances to the most urgent cases," it added.

The organisation said the allegations were "reckless and harmful" and put "the safety of humanitarian personnel at risk".