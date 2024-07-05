UAE: Emirates Post's select branches now open on Saturdays

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 8:39 PM

Several branches of Emirates Post will now remain open on Saturdays as well. The official postal operator for the UAE made this announcement on social media platforms.

The select branches will operate from 8.00 am to 8.00pm, it further said.

Here is the list of the branches that will now be operational on Saturdays:

Abu Dhabi Central

Al Ain Central

Bani Yas

Al Musafah

Dubai Central

Deira

Al Khor