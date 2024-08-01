UAE: Emirates Draw's X account withheld due to 'legal demand'

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 1:28 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 2:13 PM

Lottery operator Emirates Draw has had its X account withheld in the UAE in response to a legal demand. X typically withholds accounts in response to a legal requirement such as a court order. The lottery operator’s website isn’t accessible in the UAE either.

This comes days after authorities awarded an Abu Dhabi-based company the licence to operate the UAE’s first authorised lottery operation. From what Khaleej Times understands, The Game LLC is currently is the only authorised lottery in the UAE and it will operate under the banner of the ‘UAE Lottery’. The exact type of games it will offer has not been revealed yet.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As it made the announcement, the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) had said “engaging in, operating, or facilitating” commercial gaming activities without a valid licence is unlawful. It will result in legal action, including “criminal penalties.”

Participating as a player in activities offered by unlicensed operators — whether online or at a physical venue — is illegal and may subject individuals to “severe penalties”.

Raffle draw operators like Emirates Draw and Mahzooz had paused their UAE operations from January 1, 2024, in compliance with directives from the GCGRA. In the same month, Mahzooz had said there would will be only one national lottery operator in the UAE.

Expressing its disappointment at not having received the licence, EWINGS, which operates Mahzooz, had said it respects the “selection process and the government's commitment to setting standards within the industry”.