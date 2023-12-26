Officials said parents and guardians should monitor their children's activity on their smart devices
Popular raffle Emirates Draw is offering a whopping Dh200-million prize to kickstart 2024, it was announced on Tuesday. This is the biggest prize money offered in the UAE.
The prize can be won in the draw's Mega7 category, and participants can join from today until 8.30pm on December 31.
To get the jackpot, one will have to match all the seven numbers that will be drawn on Sunday.
“This cash prize is unlike anything seen before in the region, perfectly timed for the new year. We hope someone will kickstart 2024 on a high note by winning the Grand Prize this Sunday," said Mohammad Alawadhi, managing partner at Emirates Draw.
More to follow
