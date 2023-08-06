UAE embassy in Vienna issues warning for citizens in Slovenia over weather conditions

The authority also provided a number for Emiratis to be used in case of emergency: 0097180024
The UAE embassy in Vienna, Austria has issued a warning for citizens in the neighbouring country of Slovenia.
The Alpine country was hit with torrential rains and devastating floods, in what Prime Minister Robert Golob called the "worst natural disaster in the country's (recent) history," according to AFP, which also reported that at least three people had lost their lives in the downpour - two Dutch citizens and one Slovenian.
The embassy called on UAE citizens in Slovenia to exercise caution during the inclement weather, and urged that they "follow the instructions issued by Slovenian authorities."
It has also provided two numbers to call in case of emergency - 0097180024 or 0097180044444.
(With inputs from AFP)
ALSO READ:
The authority also provided a number for Emiratis to be used in case of emergency: 0097180024
Powered by artificial intelligence, interactive screens in the vehicle enhance the driving experience
In its 140th edition, Mahzooz saw 2,771 participants take home Dh1,859,000 in prize money
The RTA has thanked users for their cooperation during the period of disruption
Iraqi Airways has issued an apology for the delays that the incident had caused
The two leaders discussed ways to develop cooperation further in new areas
In many occasions, the UAE President's down-to-earth nature has left the public in awe
A Dubai resident shares that having the doll in her childhood made her believe that she 'could truly be anything'