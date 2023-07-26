UAE embassy in Manila issues warning as Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall

Storm warnings are in place in many parts of the northern island of Luzon, which is home to about half of the Philippines' 110 million population

Philippine Coast Guard personnel clear toppled trees caused by Typhoon Egay along a road in Claveria, Cagayan province, northern Philippines on Wednesday July 26, 2023. Photo: AP

By Web Desk Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 3:07 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 3:15 PM

The UAE Embassy in Manila urged its citizens to be cautious and wary of bad weather as Typhoon Doksuri made landfall on Wednesday. Strong winds and rain lashed the northern Philippines, causing rivers to overflow and leaving thousands without power.

The embassy stressed that citizens must follow the safety instructions issued by the Philippines authorities and contact the official in the embassy in case of emergency. The authority also gave contact details - 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and to register for service.

Thousands without power

Residents in coastal communities had been evacuated ahead of the storm, which brought winds of up to 175 kilometres per hour (108 miles per hour) and is expected to sustain strength as continues its course toward Taiwan and China.

"We are being battered here," Manual Mamba, governor of northern Cagayan province told Reuters, adding that no casualties had been reported so far.

More than 4,000 passengers were stranded at various ports in the country after sea travel was suspended, the Philippine coast guard said.

Storm warnings are in place in many parts of the northern island of Luzon, which is home to about half of the Philippines' 110 million population. Authorities have warned of storm surges, landslides, and damage to infrastructure. Doksuri, locally known as Egay, is the fifth storm to hit the Southeast Asian nation this year, which is hit by an average 20 typhoons each year. Scientists have warned that global warming will only make storms wetter, windier and more violent.

Categorised as a super typhoon on Tuesday, Doksuri had weakened slightly on Wednesday. It is expected to brush past Taiwan and make landfall in China's Fujian province on Friday, according to the Philippines weather bureau.

ALSO READ: