'UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen': President Sheikh Mohamed, Lebanon's Joseph Aoun reach agreement

Joseph Aoun. Photo: Reuters

President Sheikh Mohamed held a phone call today with Joseph Aoun, congratulating him on his election as President of Lebanon. He also extended his best wishes to Aoun in leading Lebanon and fulfilling the aspirations of its people.

During the call, both sides agreed to take necessary steps to reopen the UAE Embassy in Beirut.

Sheikh Mohamed also expressed hope to work together for the mutual benefit and prosperity of both nations and their people, thereby enhancing regional security and stability.

He reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to support all efforts that ensure Lebanon's security and stability and realise the aspirations of its people.

For his part, the Lebanese President expressed his appreciation to the UAE President for his congratulatory message and warm sentiments towards Lebanon and its people.

He affirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations in the coming phase and commended the UAE's support for Lebanon at all levels.

