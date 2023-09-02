UAE embassy evacuates 34 citizens in US due to hurricane

Reuters

The UAE Embassy in Washington evacuated 34 Emirati citizens residing in Tampa, Florida, moving them to safer locations when Hurricane Idalia slammed into the state's west coast.

The hurricane made landfall on Wednesday, leaving a trail of damage. The violent weather flooded streets, toppled trees, and cut power lines.

Yousef Mana Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US, said the embassy took all necessary measures to ensure Emiratis' safety. Sixteen were evacuated to the city of Miami and 18 were taken to the city of Atlanta.

The embassy urged citizens to exercise caution and stay away from areas affected by the hurricane, and adhere to the instructions issued by local authorities.

In case of emergencies, Emiratis may reach the authorities through 0097180024.

