UAE eliminates more than 400 mosquito sites in anti-dengue campaign

With many residents unable to travel to India during the ongoing general elections, this has become a significant concern among the diaspora
UAE health authorities have stamped out a total of 409 sites where dengue-causing mosquitoes were found, a senior government official said on Wednesday.
Concerns over dengue fever had emerged after the heaviest rain on record flooded several UAE neighbourhoods, creating ponds of stagnant water that could easily become mosquito breeding sites. Dengue fever is a viral infection that is transmitted by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.
Several measures have been taken to fight dengue fever in the UAE, said Abdul Rahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, as the matter was taken up in a Federal National Council (FNC) session on Wednesday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) has used the latest GPS technologies to map and wipe out mosquito breeding sites across the country, Al Owais said, responding to a question from an FNC member.
Nine specialised teams from the Emirates Health Services were also deployed across the northern emirates to support the nationwide anti-dengue drive. An insect laboratory was set up to evaluate mosquito samples and test pesticides' effectiveness.
Mohap also conducted more than 1,200 mosquito surveys and analysed 309 DNA samples in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.
ALSO READ:
With many residents unable to travel to India during the ongoing general elections, this has become a significant concern among the diaspora
This follows the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed to allocate $15 million in aid to the country
Crew members said the vessel was in 'severe disrepair and with limited power for 12 consecutive days'
Initiative will ensure preserving the environment, public health and safety and also reduce need for deploying tankers to drain flood water
This new treatment will help patients as young as 12 years old
The government has set a target to increase the share of EVs to 50 per cent of the total vehicles on the roads by 2050
The event for domestic workers is completely sold out more than two weeks before it is scheduled to take place
The community was launched by real-estate developer Emaar Properties on Tuesday