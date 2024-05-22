UAE eliminates more than 400 mosquito sites in anti-dengue campaign

Photo: Screengrab / A video from the Ministry of Health and Prevention

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 3:27 PM Last updated: Wed 22 May 2024, 3:49 PM

UAE health authorities have stamped out a total of 409 sites where dengue-causing mosquitoes were found, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Concerns over dengue fever had emerged after the heaviest rain on record flooded several UAE neighbourhoods, creating ponds of stagnant water that could easily become mosquito breeding sites. Dengue fever is a viral infection that is transmitted by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Several measures have been taken to fight dengue fever in the UAE, said Abdul Rahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, as the matter was taken up in a Federal National Council (FNC) session on Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) has used the latest GPS technologies to map and wipe out mosquito breeding sites across the country, Al Owais said, responding to a question from an FNC member.

Nine specialised teams from the Emirates Health Services were also deployed across the northern emirates to support the nationwide anti-dengue drive. An insect laboratory was set up to evaluate mosquito samples and test pesticides' effectiveness.