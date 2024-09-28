E-Paper

UAE elected to institution for Asian nations focusing on auditing, public finance

The UAE delegation also held bilateral meetings with other participating countries to strengthen cooperation in these fields

By WAM

Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 9:33 AM

The Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) has announced the election of the UAE, represented by the UAE Accountability Authority, to the ASOSAI Governing Board for the 2024-2027 period.

This decision was made during the 16th ASOSAI Assembly held in New Delhi, India, chaired by the Comptroller- and Auditor-General of India.


A UAE delegation, led by Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority, participated in the assembly, which focuses on enhancing cooperation among Asian nations in supervision of public finance and auditing under the broader framework of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).

On the sidelines of the event, the UAE delegation held bilateral meetings with representatives from other participating countries to strengthen cooperation in auditing and financial supervision.

