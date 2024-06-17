UAE: Eid Al Adha day records hottest temperature of the year so far, hitting 49.4°C

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 10:17 AM Last updated: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 11:11 AM

The UAE on Sunday recorded the hottest day of the year, with temperature reaching 49.4°C. This day also coincided with the Eid Al Adha celebrations, with Muslims across the world celebrating one of the most important festivals in Islam.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the highest temperature recorded over the country was in Sweihan (Al Ain) in Abu Dhabi at 2:45pm.

While yesterday's temperature reached 49.4°C, there were rains in some parts of the country; more rains are also expected today, June 17. The UAE is likely to experience more rains as the summer weather kicks in.

Some parts of the country were pelted by heavy thunderstorms and hail on the first week of June. According to meteorologists, hail during summer is actually not uncommon. It occurs when surface temperatures are warm, but the upper atmosphere is still cold enough to support ice.

In August last year, the met department had recorded the hottest day of the year, with the mercury reaching 50.8°C in Owtaid (Al Dhafra Region) in Abu Dhabi at 2:45pm.

In early July 2023, temperatures had crossed the 50ºC-mark for the first time with the mercury touching 50.1°C for two consecutive days on July 15 and 16 in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafra Region) in Abu Dhabi.

Taking proper precautions

As more residents are falling ill due to the rising temperatures, it is important to take necessary precautions. Residents and citizens are advised by the authorities to protect themselves from the extreme heat by avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun. It is also important to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Applying sunscreen and keeping one's skin moisturised is also advised.

Beware of heat exhaustion

Amidst the hot weather, residents should watch out for symptoms of heat exhaustion, which include weakness, dizziness, muscle cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting, rapid pulse, and thirst.