UAE: Edge enters the space sector, announces launch of new company

UAE's Edge Group, the country's leading group in the field of advanced technology and defence, announced on Monday the launch of its new space company under the name "FADA" (which means space).
This step will substantially enhance the global competitiveness of the group and further elevates its pioneering status in the field of increasing space capabilities, WAM reported.
"By leveraging national and international partnerships and fostering vital synergies through the Transfer of Technology (ToT) and Transfer of Knowledge (ToK), FADA aims to build a self-reliant sovereign space sector that can support national and commercial requirements, ensuring the UAE remains at the cutting edge of space innovation and technology", it added.
“The launch of FADA will enable Edge to grow and fortify its position in the global space industry in line with the UAE’s vision of becoming a leader in space technologies, creating the blueprint for a self-sufficient and innovative ecosystem", Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, EDGE Group, said.
Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s Edge is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established "to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation", according to its website.
Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Edge consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.
