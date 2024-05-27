E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Eco-friendly luxury dome glamping project to rise amidst UAQ's mangroves

The eco-friendly hospitality project comprises a collection of tents, meticulously designed to reduce environmental impact

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Umm Al Quwain Media Office/Instagram
Photo: Umm Al Quwain Media Office/Instagram

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 7:25 PM

Last updated: Mon 27 May 2024, 7:26 PM

The foundation stone of the Luxe Glamp, an eco-friendly luxury hospitality project in the Umm Al Quwain Mangrove Reserve, was laid — witnessed by Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Umm Al Quwain Tourism and Archaeology Department.

The eco-friendly setting comprises a collection of tents, meticulously designed to reduce environmental impact, authorities announced on social media.


The project also involves application of the best sustainability standards from the use of renewable energy sources to water conservation measures.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel


It provides a stay experience within the ancient Mangrove Reserve with views of the "crystal clear water, picturesque landscapes and wildlife that spans along the reserve," authorities said.

The project will be the "world's first luxury dome glamping in the setting of beautiful mangroves," said Antony Thomas, founder and CEO of Luxe Glamp.

The project in Umm Al Quwain will also be their first international one, Thomas added.

Investment in the natural settlements owned by the UAE contributes to highlighting the tourism diversity of the UAE, the head of the Tourism and Archaeology Department emphasised.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE