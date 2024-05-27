UAE: Eco-friendly luxury dome glamping project to rise amidst UAQ's mangroves

Photo: Umm Al Quwain Media Office/Instagram

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 7:25 PM Last updated: Mon 27 May 2024, 7:26 PM

The foundation stone of the Luxe Glamp, an eco-friendly luxury hospitality project in the Umm Al Quwain Mangrove Reserve, was laid — witnessed by Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Umm Al Quwain Tourism and Archaeology Department.

The eco-friendly setting comprises a collection of tents, meticulously designed to reduce environmental impact, authorities announced on social media.

The project also involves application of the best sustainability standards from the use of renewable energy sources to water conservation measures.

It provides a stay experience within the ancient Mangrove Reserve with views of the "crystal clear water, picturesque landscapes and wildlife that spans along the reserve," authorities said.

The project will be the "world's first luxury dome glamping in the setting of beautiful mangroves," said Antony Thomas, founder and CEO of Luxe Glamp.