UAE: Earthquake of magnitude 2.2 strikes country

The quake took place in Umm Al Quwain at 9.10pm last night

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 7:51 AM

A minor earthquake struck the UAE at 9.10pm on February 2, 2024, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

The 2.2-magnitude quake took place west of Falaj Al Moalla in Umm Al Quwain. It was at a depth of 5km.

The authority said that the tremor was not felt by residents and had no effect in the country.

