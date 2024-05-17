E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Mild earthquake hits UAE, residents feel tremors

The quake struck at 9.57pm UAE time, at a depth of 5km

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 10:21 PM

Last updated: Fri 17 May 2024, 11:00 PM

A small 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the UAE on Friday night.

The National Centre of Meteorology said that it was "slightly felt by residents". The quake struck Al Halah at 9.57pm UAE time, at a depth of 5km.


The quake took place "without any effect UAE".

ALSO READ:
Web Desk

More news from UAE